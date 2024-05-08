CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.20, Briefing.com reports. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:CEIX traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $85.06. The stock had a trading volume of 120,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,582. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.77. CONSOL Energy has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $189,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

