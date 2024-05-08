Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,915 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 182.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after buying an additional 1,636,435 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,852,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,992,000 after acquiring an additional 79,423 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,323,000 after acquiring an additional 504,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,095,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,350,000 after purchasing an additional 804,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.60. 2,222,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,700,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.75. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.