Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Announces Earnings Results

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Andersons had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Andersons Price Performance

Shares of ANDE traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.66. The stock had a trading volume of 101,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. Andersons has a 12 month low of $35.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Andersons’s payout ratio is 25.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $73,750.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 2,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $144,842.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,858.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $73,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,099. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

ANDE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANDE

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.