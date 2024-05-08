AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCLGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 384.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:ABCL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.92. 238,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,805. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABCL shares. Benchmark raised shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AbCellera Biologics

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

Earnings History for AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

