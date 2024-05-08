Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 3,350 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.15% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $27.09. 24,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,166. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $766.65 million, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.07. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $29.82.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

