Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 621.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 519.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.57. The stock had a trading volume of 46,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,841. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.10. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

