Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes $325,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 896 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 57.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 87.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 18.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Mizuho reduced their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS stock opened at $325.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 65.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

