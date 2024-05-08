Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the casino operator on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

Wynn Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Wynn Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wynn Resorts to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,731. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.38.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 6,383 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $671,938.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,578 shares of company stock worth $2,850,282 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.64.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

