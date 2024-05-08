Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Danaher has raised its dividend by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Danaher has a payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Danaher to earn $8.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.78. 208,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,680. Danaher has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $259.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,984 shares of company stock valued at $25,997,094. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

