Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Pyxis Tankers has increased its dividend by an average of 75.2% per year over the last three years.

Pyxis Tankers Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PXSAP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

