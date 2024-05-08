Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95.

In related news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $54,916.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 208,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,055.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $54,916.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 208,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,055.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $39,538.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,079.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,359 shares of company stock worth $351,931. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRRK shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

