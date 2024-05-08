Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DNLI

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 14.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 492,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,974. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.39. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,784 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $30,604.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,802 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,508,000 after purchasing an additional 236,702 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,288,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,371,000 after purchasing an additional 250,784 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,909,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,438,000 after purchasing an additional 29,205 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,351,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,890,000 after purchasing an additional 288,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $24,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.