Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.74. 93,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.02. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 73.67% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 520,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 14.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 21,462 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 16.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

