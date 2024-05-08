Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 million. On average, analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of TSHA opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $445.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.89.
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
