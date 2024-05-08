Sapient Capital LLC Takes $237,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,533 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of SAP by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in SAP by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 404,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,566,000 after buying an additional 31,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $187.54 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $199.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.16 and a 200 day moving average of $168.89.

SAP Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.