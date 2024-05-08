scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. scPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.18% and a negative net margin of 403.22%. The company had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 million. On average, analysts expect scPharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $176.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.09. scPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 7.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

