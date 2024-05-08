VerifyMe (VRME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. On average, analysts expect VerifyMe to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VRME opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. VerifyMe has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1.70 price objective on shares of VerifyMe in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

