Orezone Gold (ORE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.
Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$92.01 million for the quarter.
Orezone Gold Stock Performance
CVE:ORE opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.25. Orezone Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.87 and a 12 month high of C$1.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orezone Gold
Insider Buying and Selling at Orezone Gold
In related news, Senior Officer Vanessa Pickering sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$81,000.00.
Orezone Gold Company Profile
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Orezone Gold
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- How to Read an Earnings Report | Step by Step Guide with Tips
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Datadog: In the Doghouse or Pullback to the Buyzone?
- What are earnings reports?
- Celsius Stock’s Post-Earnings Morning Dip, Better than Coffee
Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.