Orezone Gold (ORE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$92.01 million for the quarter.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

CVE:ORE opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.25. Orezone Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.87 and a 12 month high of C$1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ORE shares. CIBC cut their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Orezone Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orezone Gold

Insider Buying and Selling at Orezone Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Vanessa Pickering sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$81,000.00.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.