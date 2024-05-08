iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.810–1.740 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $167.0 million-$172.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.0 million. iRobot also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -3.130–2.710 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.91. iRobot has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.54 million during the quarter. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 84.78% and a negative net margin of 34.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that iRobot will post -4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRBT. Citigroup reduced their price target on iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

In other iRobot news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $2,057,104.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,573.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

