Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on May 8th, 2024

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLOGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Portillo’s stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. Portillo’s has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $773.48 million, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Portillo’s

Portillo’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Portillo's (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.