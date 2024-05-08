Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.26 EPS

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.26, Briefing.com reports. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Compass Minerals International Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.10%.
Compass Minerals International Company Profile
Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.
