Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.26 EPS

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.26, Briefing.com reports. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Compass Minerals International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

