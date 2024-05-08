Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,451 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CM. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.8 %

CM stock opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.6634 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.75%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

