Sapient Capital LLC Invests $248,000 in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Akebia Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 14.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 93,590 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 311,608.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 152,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $293.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.

Insider Transactions at Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 37,733 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $57,354.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,091,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $73,580.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,044,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Butler sold 37,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $57,354.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,091,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,093 shares of company stock valued at $181,654. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Akebia Therapeutics Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

Featured Stories

