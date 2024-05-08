DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 1.5475 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
DBS Group Stock Performance
DBS Group stock opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. DBS Group has a 1 year low of $80.89 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.03.
DBS Group Company Profile
