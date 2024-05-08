SThree plc (LON:STEM) Announces Dividend of GBX 11.60

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from SThree’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SThree Stock Performance

LON STEM opened at GBX 435.86 ($5.48) on Wednesday. SThree has a fifty-two week low of GBX 325 ($4.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 447 ($5.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £579.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1,071.95, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 426.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 410.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on SThree in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($6.91) target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at SThree

In related news, insider Timo Lehne sold 31,017 shares of SThree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.45), for a total value of £134,613.78 ($169,112.79). Insiders purchased 85 shares of company stock valued at $36,142 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets in the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France, the United States, Dubai, Japan. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract roles, as well as support services.

