First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.96

Shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.96 and last traded at $29.96, with a volume of 18147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.82.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $8,735,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2,485.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 224,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,296,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,663,000 after purchasing an additional 213,239 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,445,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after buying an additional 197,894 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,944,000.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

