Galiano Gold Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

GAU stock opened at C$2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$605.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.32. Galiano Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.68 and a 52-week high of C$2.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright purchased 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$70,210.00. In other news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright acquired 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$70,210.00. Also, Director Michael Price sold 65,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$79,096.50. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 81,985 shares of company stock valued at $101,652. Corporate insiders own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

