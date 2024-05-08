PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PCK stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $6.17.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.