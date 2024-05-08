Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PHG. UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 34.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 113.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

