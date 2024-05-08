LSV Asset Management Has $11.58 Million Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $11,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 392.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $948.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.57. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.30 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Williams Trading raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $80,078.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,106 shares in the company, valued at $652,640.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $80,078.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,640.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $191,961.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,829.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

