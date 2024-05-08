Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Huntsman from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Huntsman

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -192.31%.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.