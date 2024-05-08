LSV Asset Management Invests $11.38 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 71,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,383,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $31,454,575.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 688,176,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,057,946,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 13,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total value of $2,223,265.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,201,458.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $31,454,575.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 688,176,641 shares in the company, valued at $111,057,946,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,537,157 shares of company stock worth $1,062,270,599. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.1 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $162.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.34. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

