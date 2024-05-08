Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Releases Earnings Results

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of GT stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

