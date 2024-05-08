Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 116.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.10. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

