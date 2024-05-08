National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.84 Per Share

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.84 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from National Australia Bank’s previous interim dividend of $0.83.
In other National Australia Bank news, insider Ross McEwan 137,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
