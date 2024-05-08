Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

KTOS stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.67 and a beta of 0.81. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $131,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $131,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,538 shares of company stock worth $773,419 over the last 90 days. 2.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Stories

