Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %
KTOS stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.67 and a beta of 0.81. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52.
Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $131,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $131,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,538 shares of company stock worth $773,419 over the last 90 days. 2.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on KTOS
About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MU Nears Breakout as Analysts Continue to Pound the Table
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Upwork Capitalizes on the Growing AI Gig Economy
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.