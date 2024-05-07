Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 540,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $39,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after buying an additional 33,732 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.56. 4,634,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,815,526. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.79.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

