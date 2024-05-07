iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124,872 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 386.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 146,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 116,715 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $42.27. 21,080,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,063,996. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.