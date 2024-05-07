Lincoln National Corp Buys 5,478 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after acquiring an additional 964,640 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NVO traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, hitting $127.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,166,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,792. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $138.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

