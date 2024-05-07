Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,011 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $24,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $92.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,183. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average is $85.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.95 and a 52-week high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.