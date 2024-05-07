SolarMax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT) Trading 15.1% Higher

SolarMax Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report) rose 15.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 30,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 217,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.
SolarMax Technology Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarMax Technology
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SolarMax Technology stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SolarMax Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.
SolarMax Technology Company Profile
SolarMax Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; financing the sale of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects.
Further Reading
