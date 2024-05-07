Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRNS. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

NASDAQ MRNS traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. 412,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,869. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $83.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 269.75% and a negative net margin of 456.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

