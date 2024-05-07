MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. Boeing makes up about 1.5% of MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $960,397,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,643 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,351,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $450,783,000 after purchasing an additional 829,321 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after purchasing an additional 759,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 624,906 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $162,888,000 after purchasing an additional 549,318 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $177.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,113,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,571,196. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.29 and a 200-day moving average of $206.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

