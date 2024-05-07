Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.
Shockwave Medical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 11.76. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.12. Shockwave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,344,834.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 60,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $15,443,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 287,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,005,030.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,344,834.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,120 shares of company stock worth $21,319,021. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Shockwave Medical Company Profile
Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shockwave Medical
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Hims & Hers Health Stock Could Become a Wealth Compounder
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Penny Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Traders Sell but Investors Still Win After Palantir’s Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.