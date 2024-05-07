Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAKGet Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

TAK stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 448,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,205. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

