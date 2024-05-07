Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.67.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.70. 59,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.45 and its 200-day moving average is $115.88. Leidos has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $144.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,923,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $532,937,000 after buying an additional 39,174 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Leidos by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,501,000 after purchasing an additional 272,090 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Leidos by 5.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,044,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,554,000 after acquiring an additional 169,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,191,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Leidos by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,344,000 after acquiring an additional 45,079 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

