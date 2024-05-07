Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 4.0 %

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

ABR opened at $13.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.83%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 106.83%.

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,120.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,612,000 after purchasing an additional 235,364 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,490,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,245,000 after acquiring an additional 485,422 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,020,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,671,000 after acquiring an additional 96,367 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,954,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after acquiring an additional 26,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

