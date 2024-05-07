Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Announces Earnings Results

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.76), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $668.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.38 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

Masonite International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $132.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $76.87 and a 1-year high of $132.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $51,503.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,985.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

