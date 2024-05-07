CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Truist Financial

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.70 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $11.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.86. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.40%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,188,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,875,000 after purchasing an additional 164,166 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

