Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Banco Santander (Brasil) Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $5.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88.
Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.0792 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.
