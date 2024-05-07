Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $5.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.0792 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 24.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

